Marquel Wade's football journey leads him back home to Duval and a starting spot with the Jacksonville Sharks

Wade helped lead the Sharks to a National Arena League title in 2017. Now, he's back with the Sharks after playing for various semi-professional teams.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marquel Wade is ecstatic to be back in a Jacksonville Sharks uniform.

“I’m back here again. I won a championship last year and I’m back home trying to win one for the city so it’s good to be back in a Sharks uniform," Wade said.

Wade, a former multi-sport star at Andrew Jackson High School, won a National Arena League title with the Sharks in 2017 and couldn't wait to get back.

"I like the environment. I like the fans. I like the structure they have around here. I love it," Wade said.

Wade is grateful for the support he's received in his return to the 904.

"I had a lot of alumni, a lot of players from when I played semi-pro, lot of friends, lot of family members, lot of people hitting me up and have had a chance to come see me play and stuff so been trying to put on a show for the city," Wade said.

Growing up Wade dreamed of playing in the NFL.

His football journey has taken him from the Indoor Football League to playing for different National Arena League teams.

"Me playing here, it's given me a big difference on what I came from because some of the teams in the IFL was a struggle so when I got here it gave me to be appreciative of what I did come from," Wade said.

Wade wants his football journey to inspire the younger generation to not give up on their dreams.

"Don't ever give up on your dream. Like, you gonna look back at it and like just tell yourself 'Why? Why did I do that?' And I don't want you to do that. And I'm a living testimony of it right now," Wade said.

His goal now is simple.

To lead the Sharks to their third NAL title.