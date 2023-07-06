Jacksonville Sharks prepare for rival, Orlando Predators this weekend

The last time the two teams faced off, it boiled down to a one-point-game where the Sharks fell short at home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks are preparing for their back-to-back rival game against the Orlando Predators starting Saturday.

The Sharks were up before sunrise on Thursday ready to go to work and get to business. They're on their redemption tour against the Orlando Predators.

They met last in April where quarterback Eddie Brill Jr. threw seven touchdown passes and went for 232 yards. That game, however, boiled down to one point where the Sharks fell short in the 61-60 final.

The Sharks said losing to the Predators was personal since they're the only other NAL team in Florida. But since then, they balled out winning the next few games, so flash forward to now the Sharks are feeling powerful heading into the weekend.

"They got us the first game. It was my first time into it. They come into our house and won that game, got to give them credit. They had a good game plan. They wanted it more than that game, but that game kind of tipped the scales for us," said Jason Gibson, the Head Coach of the organization.

Offensive and defensive lineman, Justin Renfrow mentioned the rivalry between both Florida teams is a fulfilling experience.

"When you live within the same state, and you're close to each other, it builds the rivalry. We got coaches on our team who live in Orlando and it's a lot of fun because it's bragging rights," said Renfrow.