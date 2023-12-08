Jacksonville Sharks are the 2023 National Arena League Champions!

In a close back and forth game, the Sharks rallied in the final quarter to take it all in a 54-45 final against the Carolina Cobras.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar Memorial Arena was filled with Jacksonville Sharks fans for the final game of the season.

For most of the game, the Sharks trailed. The Cobras outscored the Sharks, 21-14 in the first quarter, then again in the second, 10-7.

It wasn't until the third quarter when the Sharks finally put more numbers on the board than the Cobras, 18-7. In the fourth quarter is when the Sharks made some magic happen and went 15-7 to take the win.

Marquel Wade wrapped up the final touchdown of the night which ultimately shut down the building.

QB1 and league MVP, Sam Castronova had four touchdown passes and went for 241 yards.

The Sharks aren't used to being held to a score less than 60. They were tested defensively as they were offensively.