Curry: Jaguars would have to find new place to play during stadium renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Where will the big cats play when TIAA Bank Field is getting renovated? It’s a question that was brought up after Jacksonville Mayor Curry's appearance on 1010XL this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have said that they plan to renovate TIAA Bank Field and that will likely involve considerable taxpayer dollars. Design firm, HOK, tells First Coast News it has been selected as the architect for the project.

Curry said that ideally, renovation would take place over two years and only impact two football seasons. During that time the "team will have to play somewhere else."

Curry told 1010XL that the Jaguars team is scouting potential locations in Jacksonville for those home games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars say the team will not be commenting at this time.

First Coast News also reached out to Florida State University amid rumors that the team could play games at Doak Campbell Stadium.