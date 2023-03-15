'Football Politics' in the race for Mayor of Jacksonville

How much of an impact will Jags renovations and the future of the Florida-Georgia game have on the race to become Jacksonville's next mayor?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are two of the most identifiable brands in the world of sports in Jacksonville, the Jaguars and the Florida-Georgia game. But the Jaguars would like public money for stadium renovations and the contract for the Florida-Georgia game is coming to a close.

How will "Football Politics" affect the race for Jacksonville's next mayor?

Imagine that it's gameday at TIAA Bank Field. Whether fans are cheering for the Jaguars, the Gators or the Bulldogs, tens of thousands of people pack the stands. But will that be the case going forward? That's a question First Coast News brought to political analysts AG Gancarski of FloridaPolitics.com and Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary.

Let's start with the Florida-Georgia game, which has been played in Jacksonville for nearly a century. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wants the game moved on campus so the schools can host recruits.

"Lenny Curry did what he could to keep this going for the last 8 years," said Gancarski, "but will it last another 8 years with Georgia being dissatisfied? That remains to be seen."

The Jaguars plan to renovate TIAA Bank Field and that will likely involve considerable taxpayer dollars. Allocating public money to the Jaguars could earn the favor of Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

"But his endorsement could bring a $500 million price tag," said Gancarski.

And that's why Pantazi thinks candidates will likely avoid making any campaign promises about the Jaguars stadium or increasing the amount of money the city pays the Gators and the Bulldogs for playing in Jacksonville.

"I don't think anyone will want to talk about supporting that even if they do support it," said Pantazi, "the polling shows people don't really like the idea of taxpayer giveaways to these really rich football teams."