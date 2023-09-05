Jacksonville Jaguars to play back to back international games in 2023

The Jags will be the first NFL team to play back to back games in London during the 2023-2024 season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duuuval! - Well, sort of. The Jacksonville Jaguars will head across the pond once again in 2023 for two games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jags will be the first NFL team to play back to back games in London, according to Schefter.

The Jags will take on the Atlanta Falcons for week 4 of the 2023-2024 season in London. Then on week 5, Jacksonville will face off with the Buffalo Bills.

This is the first time the Jaguars will play back to back international games, both as the away and home team.

The full NFL 2023-2024 schedule will be released on Thursday.

