Design firm HOK says it has been picked as the architect for Jaguars stadium redesign

Jaguars President Mark Lamping told an online news site that the redesigned TIAA Bank Field will include a roof.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Design firm, HOK, tells First Coast News it has been selected as the architect for the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium redesign. HOK could not provide any additional details on the design or project.

HOK helped redesign Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

"We thought they did an exceptional job of understanding this building as it currently exists and addressing the many issues in a very creative way,” Lamping said to VenuesNow.com.

A Jaguars spokesperson wouldn't confirm or deny the details in the VenuesNow.com article, but a stadium redesign that includes a roof has been part of ongoing discussions.

Jacksonville's Downtown Development website 1stDownTown discusses several areas of improvement at TIAA Bank Field, including shade on all seats.

“One of the things that we found that we have confidence in is just how comfortable a stadium can be that has a full roof, if you’re sensitive to air flow,” Lamping told VenuesNow. “That’s one of the best things about SoFi; they did a really good job of designing a stadium to maximize air flow in the seating bowl. We don’t need a climate-controlled building in Jacksonville any more than they need one in LA, but we do need shade on all the seats and protection from the rain if we hope to increase the amount of non-NFL business that we can give back to the stadium.”

The addition of a roof is a welcome prospect for fans who have endured years of brutal heat.

"If you're a season ticket holder, and you're there every Sunday -- especially during the hottest times of the year," says Jags fan Jessie Pawlish, "'Everybody is just like, 'When are we going to get it? Why don't we have it? What do we need to do to get it?'"

Mayor Lenny Curry said in a statement: