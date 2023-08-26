Jacksonville Jaguars execute on offense, defense and special teams beating Miami Dolphins 31-18

The Jags closed out their preseason at home finishing out the preseason 3-0 for the first time since 1997, with wins over Dallas, Detroit and Miami.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars closed out their preseason at home with a 31-18 win over the Miami Dolphins, finishing out the preseason 3-0 for the first time since 1997, with wins over Dallas, Detroit and Miami.

The Jaguars starters played for the majority of the first half and Coach Doug Pederson saw the first team execute on both sides of the ball.

Outside of rookie running back Tank Bigsby’s turnover in the red zone in the first quarter, the Jags' offense was sharp.

In the second quarter, Trevor Lawrence threw a pass to Calvin Ridley while under pressure. Ridley made a sensational grab and somehow managed to keep both of his feet in for the first down.

The Jaguars would cap off the drive with a touchdown run from Travis Etienne to make 7-3 Jaguars.

The defense forced a couple of turnovers in the first half as well.

Erick Hallett intercepted Skylar Thompson in the second quarter and the Jaguars would get three points off the turnover to go up 10-3.

Then later in the second quarter, rookie outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah intercepted Thompson.

The Jaguars would once again get points off the Dolphins turnover when D’Ernest Johnson scored to make it 17-3 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars would take a 17-6 lead into halftime.

The game was called in the 4th quarter with a little more than eight minutes left after Dolphins Daewood Davis had to be carted off the field after suffering an injury.

The Dolphins said on the platform X, formally known as Twitter, that Davis was at the hospital for further evaluation and is "conscious and has movement in all of extremities."

The Jaguars will have to cut their roster down to 53 by Tuesday.

They’ll open the regular season on the road September 10, 2023, against their AFC South rival the Indianapolis Colts.