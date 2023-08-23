Jaguars DL Davon Hamilton out indefinitely

The organization made the official announcement on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An update on Jaguars Defensive Tackle, DaVon Hamilton. The team said Hamilton suffered a non-football related back injury and will be out indefinitely. The Jacksonville Jaguars made the official announcement Sunday.

This will force the Jaguars defense to shift around since Hamilton was expected to play on the first defensive unit as he has been the last few seasons.

Hamilton being out will allow for players like Jeremiah Ledbetter to step up their game and fill the gap.

The team said in a statement, "at this time, we do not have a timetable on his return. Our medical staff plans to keep us informed on his progress and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

At Jaguars training camp on Monday, Head Coach Doug Pederson said Hamilton is not at the facility with the team.

“Not at this time, he’s still being monitored by the medical professionals in town and just making sure that he’s 100%. I got a text message, just to update you on that, I got a text message this morning that he’s doing much better and feeling better so he’s definitely on the road to recovery.”

Pederson said he isn't going to force a comeback with little information.

“Yeah, I don’t know. I haven’t talked to the doctors; I’m not going to speculate on a timetable with him at this time,” Pederson added.

Hamilton is in his fourth season in the NFL and came from Ohio State.