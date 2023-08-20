Jacksonville Jaguars sign Patriots' Tucker Addington, release veteran Carson Tinker

The roster switch-up comes less than a week after the Jags resigned Tinker.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are making some roster changes, signing long snapper Tucker Addington and releasing veteran long snapper Carson Tinker, according to a release Sunday.

Addington made his debut with the NFL in New England during week 16 and appeared in the Patriots' final three games last season.

Before joining New England, Addington played for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in Spring 2022.

The Jags also announced the release of LS Carson Tinker, who signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent from Alabama in 2013.