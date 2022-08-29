Jacksonville based charity closing in on 50k raised for local children's hospitals

H.E.A.D on Youth Impact hopes to surpass the goal with its most recent Jaguars ticket raffle. The deadline to enter is Sept. 2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In less than a year, H.E.A.D on Youth Impact has raised almost $50,000 for local children's hospitals.

Founders Chris Ebreo, Eric Dunn, and Patrick Harrack held several raffles during the season last year, offering exclusive experiences to go along with the tickets, flights and hotels.

The trio is holding another raffle for the Jaguars home opener against the Colts on Sept. 18, and it features terrace suite tickets that offer an exclusive opportunity for Jaguars fans looking for a different game day experience.

"They get all the food included all the regular drinks included from my experience sitting up there, there's usually past Jaguars players walking around so you kind of get to meet them so it's a pretty cool experience in there." Ebreo said. "We have a member of the BCB that tailgates over there whoever wins can join him before the game and everything he cooks up some good meals and all that stuff." Ebreo said.

Ticket packages start at $20 for five tickets with all of the proceeds going towards children hospitals in our area.