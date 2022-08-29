Jaguars trade WR Laviska Shenault to Panthers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars announced they have traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers.
Jacksonville has not announced what it is receiving from Carolina in the trade.
Shenault, a 2020 second-round pick, struggled to climb his way up the Jaguars depth chart during training camp with the offseason additions of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. He was also battling a hamstring injury during training camp.
Jacksonville experimented with Shenault as a punt returner during OTAs and training camp.
Shenault caught 121 passes for 1,219 yards and 5 touchdowns across 30 games during his two seasons with the Jaguars.