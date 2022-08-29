x
Jaguars trade WR Laviska Shenault to Panthers

The 2020 second-round pick caught 63 passes for 619 yards last season. An injury and the additions of Zay Jones and Christian Kirk saw him fall on the depth chart.
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Jr. returns a punt during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars announced they have traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers. 

Jacksonville has not announced what it is receiving from Carolina in the trade.

Shenault, a 2020 second-round pick, struggled to climb his way up the Jaguars depth chart during training camp with the offseason additions of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. He was also battling a hamstring injury during training camp. 

Jacksonville experimented with Shenault as a punt returner during OTAs and training camp. 

Shenault caught 121 passes for 1,219 yards and 5 touchdowns across 30 games during his two seasons with the Jaguars.

