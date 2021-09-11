Ponte Vedra Volleyball team poised to make run at 3rd straight state title

The Sharks will take on Vierra in the state semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m. at home.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Ponte Vedra volleyball team is back in the state final four again.

Ponte Vedra made the move from 5-A to 6-A this year, and they had to battle through a tough schedule that included big-time tournaments in Venice and Orlando.

The Sharks reached the final four after a thrilling win over Tallahassee Leon. The Sharks head coach says she's cherishing a run at a third straight state championship.

This was a little more of a challenge with the pressure that comes along with it. The expectations of the girls of kind of maintaining and going which is a compliment.

"For this group of seniors it would be really special for us cause we've all watched this team growing up all these years and to just have one last hoorah at the end of the season would be really awesome," Robin Mignery said.