La'Quanza Glover led all scorers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Sha'Kawanza Brown pitched in with 15 points in the win.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It was a big-time showing for Edward Waters women's basketball in its home opener Monday morning.

The Lady Tigers ran past Clinton College 73-53 and moved to 3-0 on the season.

Lady Tigers guard/forward, La'Quanza Glover, led all scorers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Sha'Kawanza Brown chipped in with 15 points and six assists as well.