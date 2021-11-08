EWU women's volleyball earns its first national tournament berth in program history

Edward Waters women's volleyball won the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference title to earn its first NAIA national tournament berth in program history.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been quite the first year for Edward Waters women's volleyball coach, Brandon Reeves.

The first-year head coach has led the Tigers to the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference title on Saturday. The conference championship earned EWU an automatic bid into the NAIA national tournament, the first berth in program history.

"It really felt great. The girls have been working so hard, late nights, sacrifices. It all came into its form," Reeves said.