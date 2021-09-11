Athlete of the Week: Ware County’s Tommy Castellanos

Coach Jason Strickland believes Castellanos is more than simply a football player.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Tommy Castellanos has lined up behind the center for the Ware County Gators for four years.

The senior has committed to Central Florida Knights.

Thomas has never been phased by the pressure of being the leading man for one of the best high school teams on the First Coast.

Coach Jason Strickland believes Castellanos is more than simply a football player.

"He has an infectious attitude and he is one of those guys that can walk into a room and take it over," Strickland said. "He's got this big vibrant smile, he is going to have fun."

Castellanos said his goal as the quarterback is to set the example.