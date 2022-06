The original Jaguars kicker tried out for the team in April. The Sharks have activated Hollis ahead of Friday's game against San Antonio.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mike Hollis is back.

The original Jaguars kicker was activated by the Jacksonville Sharks Wednesday ahead of its game Friday night against San Antonio.

Hollis tried out for the Sharks this spring and hasn't played football since 2003 with the New York Giants.

The 50-year-old kicker made a Pro Bowl in 1998 with the Jaguars and kicked in two AFC Championship Games.