Increased sightings of Portuguese man o'wars in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you plan to go to the beach, be aware of your surroundings in the water.

In Jacksonville Beach, there have been increased sightings of Portuguese Man O'Wars inshore, according to the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division.

On Tuesday, flags at the beaches were yellow and purple. Yellow meaning moderate ocean conditions with potential rip currents and purple meaning dangerous sea life.

Health officials say if you are stung, rinse the area with saltwater. Apply concentrated vinegar solution if available.

This will inactivate the stingers and prevent the release of more toxin. Then with a gloved hand, try to remove the tentacles.