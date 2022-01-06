Jacksonville Sharks navigating through growing pains during 2-4 start to the season

Head coach, Siaha Burley, says it's taken some time for his young players to get used to the speed of arena football.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Arena football is different from the rules, to the speed, and playing offense and defense, it's enough to overwhelm any young player.

"It's a lot faster for them, the moves that they do out on that field don't necessarily work on this field because the game is so quick and the ball's out so fast," Jacksonville Sharks head coach, Siaha Burley said.

Burley's team is going through some growing pains early on this season. The Sharks youth have struggled to acclimated to the speed of the game.

But, Burley feels his team is close and has an opportunity to get back to .500 with two straight home games over the next two weekends.

"We just beat Carolina, it's one game, you can't hang your hat on it but it shows you the capabilities, the possibilities of what this team can do," Burley said.