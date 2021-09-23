Edward Waters University switching to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break

In-person classes for the fall 2021 semester will end on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. All residential facilities will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University will be switching to remote and online instruction after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

In a letter released Monday, the university announced an update on its planned operations for the remaining of the fall 2021 semester and the start of the spring 2022 semester.

Due to an increase in COVID cases in Florida and Duval County, EWU chose to revaluate its operations, the university said in the letter.

In-person classes for the fall 2021 semester will end on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. All residential facilities will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Final exams will be administered online.

Student-athletes that are involved in sports that extend beyond Nov. 21 will need to request a waiver to remain on campus, the university said.

Students living on campus and those with a meal plan will receive a spring 2022 semester credit for room and board on their student account for Nov. 21- Dec. 9.

In addition to going virtual after Thanksgiving, the university announced that effective immediately, all in-person events on campus are being reduced to up to 50% of the event location capacity.

Masks and social distancing continue to be requirements for all in-person events. Temperature checks will also be conducted at the events, EWU said.

These rules apply to home football games at the Glover Community & Field Stadium and all upcoming homecoming activities.