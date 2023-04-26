Edward Waters officially introduces Cabral Huff as new men's basketball head coach

Huff comes to EWU from Voorhees University where he helped the Tigers finish near the top of the conference standings in all three seasons at the helm.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a new sheriff in town when it comes to Edward Waters Basketball.

Cabral Huff was officially introduced Wednesday as the Tigers new men's basketball head coach.

Huff comes to EWU from Voorhees University and replaces interim head coach Howard White Jr.

Huff coached high school basketball in Atlanta and also coached at the college level at programs including Division 1 Georgia Southern.

He takes over a Tigers Basketball squad that went 10-19 last season but he expects to turn things around quickly.

Huff says he wants to contend for SIAC conference championships as soon as next season.

Huff lost both of his parents and says he's motivated by the way they worked to provide for him, and he wants to bring that same hunger and determination to EWU.

"If I didn't expect to win right off the bat then I probably wouldn't be standing here. I think we have everything we need here. A great facility, an administration. We just got to go find the right guys along with the ones that are here and they'll compete right away in the SIAC. I think they ended the season on a winning note. They challenged, they did well in the tournament and I think we can build upon that," Huff said.

Huff also talked about his recruiting philosophy and he plans to focus on recruiting players in a six-hour radius around Jacksonville, from Charlotte to Atlanta to Mobile and down to Miami.