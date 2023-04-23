Edward Waters Men's Volleyball team captures first SIAC Championship

The Tigers defeated defending champion Central State 3-1 to win their first ever SIAC title. EWU finished 16-4 overall in head coach Lauren Ford's first year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lauren Ford took over as head coach of Edward Waters Men's Volleyball before this season.

She heard the noise that the Tigers were favorites to win the SIAC title.

And she and her team delivered with a season to remember.

EWU finished as the top team in their conference after going a perfect 10-0 in SIAC play for the only undefeated season in SIAC history.

That 10-0 mark in conference play earned them the title of SIAC regular season champions.

Then, the team went up to Fort Valley State University as the number one overall seed in the SIAC Tournament and cruised to the program's first ever SIAC title.

The Tigers defeated defending champion Central State 3-1 to capture their first SIAC Championship.

EWU's Bryan Pepen and Jhoan Capellan were named to the SIAC All-Tournament Team, and Evens Edouard took home the 2023 SIAC Men's Volleyball Championship Most Valuable Player award.