Devin Lloyd hosts youth football camp at NAS Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Devin Lloyd hosted a youth football camp at NAS Jax Wednesday for about 150 military children from first to eighth grade.

Lloyd ran through drills and spoke to kids about the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle and how important the military and its community was to him growing up.

"I just love inspiring people especially little kids and the next generation I feel like that's huge because obviously they are next up. More than anything I just kind of wanted to get out here with them and let them have a good time," Lloyd said.

Lloyd also spoke after the camp about the opening of Jaguars training camp next week. The rookie linebacker said he's eager to get to work.