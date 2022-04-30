x
Jacksonville Jaguars

Meet linebacker Devin Lloyd | Jaguars traded 3 picks selecting him No. 27 overall in NFL Draft

Two days after trading away 3 picks to draft him, the Jaguars introduced Devin Lloyd to Jacksonville. Coach Doug Pederson says they're only selecting character men.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Meet Devin Lloyd. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded three picks selecting him No. 27 overall in the NFL draft on Thursday.

The Utah linebacker addressed the media for the first time Saturday as a Jacksonville Jaguar. Lloyd earned AP All-American honors and was the Pac-12 DPOY.

WATCH: Devin Lloyd talks about being raised by two career military parents; Coach Doug Pederson talks importance of drafting "character men."

"Looking forward to battles in the trenches" | Devin Lloyd wants to get physical and says he understands his new teams rivalries. "We don't like Tennessee. We don't like Houston."

Watch: Full news conference of Devin Lloyd being introduced as a Jacksonville Jaguar.

Credit: AP
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, left, and Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL, hold a team jersey after Devin Lloyd was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 27th pick at the 2022 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

