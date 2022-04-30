Meet linebacker Devin Lloyd | Jaguars traded 3 picks selecting him No. 27 overall in NFL Draft

Two days after trading away 3 picks to draft him, the Jaguars introduced Devin Lloyd to Jacksonville. Coach Doug Pederson says they're only selecting character men.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Meet Devin Lloyd. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded three picks selecting him No. 27 overall in the NFL draft on Thursday.

The Utah linebacker addressed the media for the first time Saturday as a Jacksonville Jaguar. Lloyd earned AP All-American honors and was the Pac-12 DPOY.