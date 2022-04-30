Meet linebacker Devin Lloyd | Jaguars traded 3 picks selecting him No. 27 overall in NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Meet Devin Lloyd. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded three picks selecting him No. 27 overall in the NFL draft on Thursday.
The Utah linebacker addressed the media for the first time Saturday as a Jacksonville Jaguar. Lloyd earned AP All-American honors and was the Pac-12 DPOY.
WATCH: Devin Lloyd talks about being raised by two career military parents; Coach Doug Pederson talks importance of drafting "character men."
"Looking forward to battles in the trenches" | Devin Lloyd wants to get physical and says he understands his new teams rivalries. "We don't like Tennessee. We don't like Houston."