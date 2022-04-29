Jaguars trade up to select Utah LB Devin Lloyd with No. 27 overall pick

The Jaguars traded a 2nd, 4th, and 6th round pick to the Bucs for the 27th overall pick. Llloyd earned AP All-American honors and was the Pac-12 DPOY.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Linebacker was a need for the Jaguars entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

They didn't hesitate to fill it as they traded three picks to the Bucs to move up and select Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd with pick No. 27.

Lloyd ranked second in the FBS with 22 tackles for loss and was tied for second in the nation with two interception returns for a touchdown.

A two-time team captain, Lloyd was named a first-team AP All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season.

"From a football standout it's very similar to Travon we got to get them both in here with the defensive coaches and really get them to really start working with the guys on our roster currently. I think it's going to be a good relationship...making that linebacker room a little bit stronger a little bit better and really helping the overall football team," Jaguars head coach, Doug Pederson, said.