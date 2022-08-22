Constellation Furyk & Friends primed for big turnout in Year 2 minus defending champ Phil Mickelson

Tournament host Jim Furyk shared what's coming to the tournament this year and addressed LIV Golf and 2021 Furyk & Friends champ, Phil Mickelson's, absence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for a place to enjoy some nice weather, golf, and tailgate with some football in the background?

The Constellation Furyk & Friends PGA TOUR Champions event at Timuquana Country Club is for you.

"We got Year 2, we got tailgate village, two big screen TVs, football on TV on the weekend. We have club 58 which has views of 10 green, 11 tee, 13 tee. 17 green and 18 tee all that on one platform," tournament host Jim Furyk said.

"Timuquana is kind of on a small footprint so you can kind of spread out go watch two or three holes watch your favorite player come back to your favorite area and kind of enjoy it," Furyk said.

Last year's champion, Phil Mickelson, won't be defending his title after joining the Saudi backed LIV Golf Tour.

"I knew he wasn't going to be able to defend and be here this year but we also have, last year we had the strongest field of any Champions Tour event and so I expect we're going to have an extremely strong field this year if not the strongest again," Furyk said.

Furyk, a 17-time winner on the PGA TOUR, said he fully supports the tour and its members.

The 2003 U.S. Open Champion also addressed the meeting Tiger Woods reportedly organized to get on the "same page" with the PGA TOUR's top players. The Fire Pit Collective's Alan Shipnuck first reported the meeting last Monday.

Furyk said the possibility of "bifurcated" high purse events featuring the Top 60 PGA TOUR players is an idea he's heard about, but doesn't know enough details to firmly cement his opinion.

"My biggest question would be right now we have 125 exempt players, we have another 50 plus players that come out of the Korn Ferry Tour and the finals and so you're looking at 175-200 players. How do you gain access to that top 60 if that's the number, how do you fall out of the top 60 and I would need to know a lot more about the process on how that worked," Furyk said.

Furyk & Friends Highlights:

When and Where: The Constellation Furyk & Friends is set for October 7-9.

How to Get There: A water taxi will be available to pick up fans at the Riverside YMCA every 30 minutes during tournament weekend. Fans can also park at the Orange Park Mall and take a shuttle to Timuquana Country Club as well.

For a Good Cause: In its first year the tournament raised $1.17 million for local charities and hopes to exceed that this year. Tournament charities include Family Links, Operation Shower, Blessings in a Backpack, Wolfson Children Hospital, MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, The First Tee, Hope for the Holidays, Habitat for Humanity, The Jacksonville Humane Society, and St. Johns Riverkeeper.

Salute to Service: Active duty and retired military will be able to go to the tournament for free.

Birdie Beers: The PGA TOUR Champions event will once again feature "birdie beers" this year. For every birdie made on the par-3 seventh hole fans can enjoy $2 beers for seven minutes.

Local Flavor: Several local food trucks will be featured at the tournament, including Mother Truckin' Pizza and The Tot Spot.