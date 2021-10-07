Tee times released ahead of first round of Constellation Furyk & Friends

For the first time, the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation's annual tournament is an official event on the PGA Champions Tour at Timuquana Country Club

Phil Mickelson. Steve Stricker. Ernie Els.

That's just a sampling of the golfers that are in Jacksonville and ready to compete at the first Constellation Furyk and Friends on the PGA Champions Tour.

While Jim and Tabitha Furyk have hosted an annual tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach for years, this year will mark the first time it is an official event on the PGA Champions Tour. The group has signed a five-year deal with the Champions Tour. All three rounds of this weekend's tournament will be at Timuquana Country Club.

Steve Stricker only does interviews now with the President’s Cup & Ryder Cup trophies, we STAN a 👑 pic.twitter.com/2zJBWyevHX — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 7, 2021

Due to the expected forecast, tee times have been pushed up to an 8 a.m. start time. The featured groups kick-off at 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. - Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke

9:40 a.m. - Bernhard Langer, K.J. Choi, Ernie Els

9:50 a.m. - Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington

10 a.m. - Fred Couples, Davis Love III, Steve Stricker

Furyk has three wins in his year-long tenure on the Champions Tour. Mickelson won in his Champions Tour debut earlier this year.