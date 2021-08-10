Unfortunately, the water taxi from riverside to the country club is cancelled on Friday due to the chance of storms in the afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The inaugural Constellation Furyk & Friends Tournament tees off Friday with the champions.

Big names out on the course this weekend, including the tournament’s namesake Jim Furyk. The best part? Tickets are on sale starting at $25.

It’s the first time a PGA tournament is being held here.

Get your Instagram photos outside the scenic clubhouse at Timuquana Country Club. Sneak around back and get a view of downtown Jacksonville across the St. Johns River.

There is a party waiting for you on the course.

First stop is hole 7. Par-tee Porch with Circle K looks over the par 3 hole. Every time a player gets a birdie, you get a deal on beer!

Military family and friends, make your way to the Vystar Credit Union Military Outpost decked out in red, white and blue with free food and drink for those who sacrificed for our country.

Saturday and Sunday, Publix Tailgate Village is the spot for football fans. Hole 17 in front of you and a big screen is behind you where you can catch college football and NFL all weekend long.

If you want a more private party, buy tickets ahead of time to get into Club 58 looking over hole 17 and 18.

Families, listen up. Hole 18 is also where you’ll find the Family Care Suite, with private areas for changing diapers or breastfeeding. First aid is there, too.

Unfortunately, the water taxi from riverside to the country club is cancelled on Friday due to the chance of storms in the afternoon. There are several other free parking lots and shuttles available. More information here.

The water taxi should be running on Saturday and Sunday.