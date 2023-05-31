Sharks off to 4-2 start this season but hungry for more

The Sharks two losses this season each came by just one point. Head coach Jason Gibson and his players believe the sky's the limit for this year's team.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks last won a National Arena League title four years ago in 2019.

Four years might not seem like a long time to some people, but for an organization that's used to winning, it's felt like an eternity.

This year's Sharks team is a strong candidate to break the title drought.

They hit the field for practice Wednesday morning at University Christian School ahead of Saturday's game at the West Texas Warbirds.

The Sharks have won two straight games and are playing well on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Jason Gibson said his team's one-point loss to the Orlando Predators back on April 30 left a bad taste in their mouth.

After a couple weeks off his Sharks hammered the defending National Arena League champion Albany Empire 79-34.

The Sharks followed that win up with a 70-43 win over the San Antonio Gunslingers last weekend.

"When you have 9 for 10, 10 for 10 possessions the good thing about it is it allows the defense to play relentless defense and reckless," Gibson said.

"Now we're protecting the ball a lot more. Less turnovers. Less missed opportunities. So we're just trying to capitalize on everything and you know just win the championship again," Sharks defensive back and former Florida Gator Jabari Gorman said.

"It's good that we're getting it clicking now. Rookies are stepping up. They're making veteran plays. So getting everybody flowing. And I know I heard the others guys say it but the key word is just gelling. It don't get no better than that," Sharks wide receiver and former Mandarin multi-sport standout Kamrin Solomon said.

The Sharks beat the Warbirds 54-26 on the road in week one.