Jacksonville Sharks join Indoor Football League (IFL) following NAL title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After winning their third National Arena League (NAL) title, The Jacksonville Sharks will be joining the Indoor Football League (IFL).

The organization announced Tuesday, the Sharks will be joining 14 teams in the league as opposed to the 6-team league they were in.

They'll now be facing teams like the Arizona Rattlers, Iowa Barn-stormers, and the Massachusetts Pirates.

In addition to the familiar teams there are also some familiar faces as former Sharks head coaches Les Moss, Mark Stoute and former Predator Head Coach, Rob Keefe who are all part of the IFL.

The organization added, the Sharks joined the NAL in its inaugural year of 2017 and since have gone on to win three NAL Championship Titles in 2017, 2019 and 2023.