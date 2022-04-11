x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Team Sideline 2022: Andrew Jackson at First Coast, scores from around the First Coast

Sports Director Chris Porter was at First Coast High School for the 'Game of the Week' against Andrew Jackson High.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 11 of Team Sideline 2022 on the First Coast.

Sports Director Chris Porter was at First Coast High School for the 'Game of the Week' against Andrew Jackson High.

In the end, Jackson ended up losing their first game of the season.

Final Score:

  • Andrew Jackson (16)
  • First Coast (30)

Scores around the First Coast:

  • Baldwin (0) at Ed White (28)
  • Quincy Munroe (21) at Trinity Christian (54)
  • Clay (14) at Oakleaf (49)
  • Orange Park 912) at Fleming Island (52)
  • Gainesville Buchholz (28) at Bolles (49) 
  • Mandarin (20) at Bartram Trail (42)
  • Effingham County (27) at Brunswick (30)

More Videos

More Videos

RELATED: Team Sideline 2022: Creekside dominates over Atlantic Coast in Week 10 'Game of the Week'

RELATED: Sideline 2022: Raines continues winning streak at Atlantic Coast

Before You Leave, Check This Out