Team Sideline 2022: Andrew Jackson at First Coast, scores from around the First Coast

Sports Director Chris Porter was at First Coast High School for the 'Game of the Week' against Andrew Jackson High.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 11 of Team Sideline 2022 on the First Coast.

Sports Director Chris Porter was at First Coast High School for the 'Game of the Week' against Andrew Jackson High.

In the end, Jackson ended up losing their first game of the season.

Final Score:

Andrew Jackson (16)

First Coast (30)

Scores around the First Coast: