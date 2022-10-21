Sideline 2022: Game of the week is Raines at Atlantic Coast

Raines is currently 5-1 this season, coming fresh off a win against Ribault High School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 9 of Sideline 2022 and our Game of the Week is Raines at Atlantic Coast.

Raines is currently 5-1 this season, coming fresh off a win against Ribault High School. It's easy to see why their record is so impressive this year. Senior QB Roman Doles boasts an average of 93.6 rushing yards per game

On the other hand, Atlantic Coast high hasn't won a game yet this season. But, don't count them out in this matchup. The stingrays are looking to break their streak and come out on top.

First Coast News will have cameras rolling at the following games: