The interviews of two people who interacted with Jennifer Sybert the day Joleen Cummings went missing have been released by the State Attorney's Office.

Jennifer Sybert, also known as Kimberly Kessler, is the main suspect in the death and disappearance of a Nassau County mother named Joleen Cummings who disappeared on Mother's Day.

One of the witnesses interviewed by police, a Gate gas station employee, said Jennifer Sybert asked him to call her cab. This was after surveillance video shows a vehicle, which matches the description of missing mother Joleen Cummings' car, being left in a Home Depot parking lot nearby.

In a written statement, the employee described Sybert as "irritable," and said she came up and said she was anxious about wanting a taxi. The witness said Sybert explained she was with her friends and one of her ex's had approached them and "that it was not good."

The statement goes on to say that Sybert started talking about the effects of meth on the body, saying she had spent time studying it. The gas station worker told police she "almost begged me to stay out there with her" when he attempted to walk back inside the store, so he stayed with her until the cab came.

He did note that she had a red mark under her left eye on her cheekbone where it looked like someone had "grabbed her."

The cab driver also described her as "irritable" and said that Sybert asked if he was a born-again Christian, to which he answered "yes."

Jennifer Sybert has been charged with grand theft after Cummings' car was found in a Home Depot parking lot. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office believes that Sybert was the last person to see Cummings alive.

Sybert has been known under many aliases. In an exclusive interview with an ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, the details known Sybert by a different name more than 20 years ago.

The FBI and aiding agencies searched a landfill in Georgia for a week for possible evidence in the case, but a body was not recovered.

