You can track your vote-by-mail ballot to make sure your vote was counted

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — You put your envelope in the mail with your ballot. It's signed and sealed. Was it delivered?

QUESTION: Can I make sure my vote-by-mail ballot was counted in time for my vote to count?

ANSWER: Yes!

SOURCES:

Duval County Supervisors of Elections from Duval Mike Hogan

St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes

“We give them a ballot track information," Hogan said. "We only tell them when we sent it, when we received it, and that it is counted.”

The tracking process is similar to tracking an Amazon package. Each county has an elections website. Each website will have their own way of doing it, but overall this is the process.

At DuvalElections.com, click on My Voter Status. Type in your full name and date of birth. Scroll down.

It will say if your ballot was counted. You can see 4 steps in the process.

Request the ballot. Send the ballot. Receive the ballot back in the elections office. Vote counted.

"It’s part of our system that allows voters to see so they don’t just have to wonder about it," Oakes said. You can find the St. Johns County tracking system here.

Hogan said you should allow at least one week for your ballot to reach the Supervisor of Elections office. It must be there by 7 p.m. on election day.

If it’s too late to send in the mail, you can drop it off in the vote-by-mail drop box at the Supervisors of Elections office during early voting.