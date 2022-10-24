Amendment 1 would allow homeowners to raise their homes without a property tax increase

If passed by 60% of voters on Nov. 8, it would go into effect as of January 1, 2023.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Keith Brantly looked down from his raised home in horror as a river flowed through his neighborhood, with water levels halfway up his neighbor's front door.

Hurricane Ian devastated Brantly's street in Davis Shores, but he was well-prepared perched several feet above the flood water.

"You live near the coastline you live on a barrier island you think about it every day it doesn't matter how high your house is the bottom line is if our house flooded, they'd be kayaking in Gainesville," Brantly said.

Raising your home may soon come with an incentive. Amendment 1 is on the ballot and would allow homeowners to raise their homes without an increase in their property taxes.

After Hurricane Matthew damaged his home, Brantly rebuilt and raised his home several feet in 2018. A project that costed him $400,000 all while his property taxes continued to rise.

"The taxes really for us doubled they went from about $3,500 to over $7,000." Brantly said.

If passed, would Brantly qualify for the tax break under Amendment 1? St. Johns County Property Appraiser, Eddie Creamer, said no because the amendment would go into effect on January 1, 2023.

He added homeowners would need a CO (certificate of occupancy) from 2022 and have to be located in FEMA Special Flood Hazard Areas.

It's an unfortunate break for Brantly, who's poured thousands into his home. But, after witnessing the destruction Ian waged on his neighbors at ground level. He's happy they may soon have the relief they need to raise their property.

"A lot of folks raising their house not only is it the initial cost of raising the house and I know we have grants and things like that, but it's the ongoing cost of folks who are maybe on a fixed income where taxes truly are an issue." Brantly said.

Florida Amendment 1 would only apply to homeowners who raise their homes and does not apply to other home improvements.