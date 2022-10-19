County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Florida
Here's a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in North Florida.
Florida's voting deadlines
Important dates to keep in mind ahead of Nov. 8 election.
Voting in the military
If you're serving our country and happen to be overseas, you can still vote in the Nov. 8 general election
Early voting
Dates for early voting vary depending on your county
Federal, State and Amendements
There are also three amendements being voted on.
County-by-county races
A guide to your local races broken down by county
Election Day FAQ's
What you need to know before heading to the polls
With the 2022 general election approaching, some voters may be wondering how they can cast their vote and who is running in their local elections.
Here is a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in Florida
Table of contents:
- Florida's voting deadlines
- Voting in the military
- Early voting dates by county
- Federal, state and amendments
- County-by-county races
- Election Day FAQ's
Florida's voting deadlines: Important dates to keep in mind ahead of Nov. 8 election.
Florida's voting deadlines:
For Florida residents, the deadline for registration was Oct. 11
Ballot request
- Your request for a mail ballot must be received by Oct. 29
- Your request for an email/inline or fax ballot must be received by Nov. 8
Ballot return
- If you are within the U.S., your mail ballot must be received by Nov. 8
- If you are outside the U.S. your mail ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 8
Click here for the Florida Division of Elections.
Voting in the military: If you're serving our country and happen to be overseas, you can still vote in the Nov. 8 general election
Voting in the military:
If you're serving our country and happen to be overseas, you absolutely can vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
Here's what you need to know:
- Register and request your absentee ballot in one easy step. Fill out the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA)and send it to your election office.
- Your local election office is in the county where you have established residency. It's recommended to fill one out every year or when you move.
- Here's information specific to Florida.
- Fill out and send in your ballot when it arrives.
Early voting: Dates for early voting vary depending on your county
Early Voting Dates:
- Duval County - Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, 2022
- Baker County - Oct. 27 to Nov. 5, 2022
- St. Johns County - Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, 2022
- Clay County - Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2022
- Nassau County - Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, 2022
- Putnam County - Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, 2022
- Flagler County - Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, 2022
Federal, State and Amendements: There are also three amendements being voted on.
Federal Offices United States Senator (1 seat)
Val Demings sailed to victory in the state's Democratic Party primary and will now face off against incumbent Marco Rubio (R), who was first elected in 2010.
Marco Rubio is seeking a third six-year term in the Senate. From West Miami, he was a state representative and former speaker of the Florida House before making his initial run for Senate in 2010.
Val Demings is finishing her second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Raised in Jacksonville, she was a member of the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, serving as the city’s first female police chief from 2007-2011.
Dennis Misigoy is running as the candidate for the Libertarian Party of Florida.
Steven B. Grant and Tuan TQ Nquyen are running as an NPF
United States Representative (All districts)
These races will vary depending on what district you live in.
- To find your district, first click here.
- Then, click here to find out whose running in the district you live in.
State Offices in Florida
Governor
Charlie Crist won the Democratic primary election for Governor of Florida on Aug. 23, 2022. He will now face off against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who is running for re-election.
Hector Roos and Carmen Jackie Gimenez are also running.
Attorney General
Incumbent Ashley B. Moody is running in the general election for Attorney General of Florida on November 8, 2022.
Aramis Ayala won the Democratic primary for Attorney General of Florida on August 23, 2022. She now faces off against Moody.
Chief Financial Officer
Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis will face off against Democrat Adam Hattersley. There won't be a primary race.
Commissioner of Agriculture
Nikki Fried is leaving the Florida commissioner of agriculture seat to run for governor. The Democratic candidate is Naomi Blemur. The Republican candidate is Wilton Simpson.
Florida's Supreme Court
Five justices are looking to keep their seat. Voters will be asked the following questions:
- Shall Justice John D. Couriel of the Supreme Court be retained in office?
- Shall Justice Charles T. Canaday of the Supreme Court be retained in office?
- Shall Justice Jamie Grosshans of the Supreme Court be retained in office?
- Shall Justice Jorge Labarga of the Supreme Court be retained in office?
- Shall Justice Ricky Polston of the Supreme Court be retained in office?
District Court of Appeal
Voters will be asked the following questions:
- Shall Judge Ross L. Bilbrey of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
- Shall Judge Susan Kelsey of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
- Shall Judge Bobby Long of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
- Shall Judge Lori S. Rowe of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
- Shall Judge Bo Winokur of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1 - “Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2023, to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.”
According to the League of Women Voters, this amendment would allow the Florida Legislature to pass laws that would make improvements intended to protect homes from flood damage exempt from higher assessments. The amendment is in response to the threat to Florida homes from rising sea levels.
It would also exempt flood resistance improvements such as “elevating structures, filling basements, and waterproofing,” as well as improvements “to allow for stormwater runoff, waterproofing basements, installing check valves capable of preventing water backup, and elevating furnaces, heaters, and electrical panels.
Amendment 2 - "Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a method of submitting proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution to electors of the state for approval. This amendment does not affect the ability to revise or amend the State Constitution through citizen initiative, constitutional convention, the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, or legislative joint resolution.”
The League of Women Voters says that this amendment would abolish the CRC, which last convened in 2017-18 and placed eight amendments on the 2018 ballot, several of which bundled different amendments into one question.
A yes vote would eliminate the Constitution Revision Commission, which was created in 1968 and meets every 20 years to consider changes to the state Constitution.
Amendment 3 - “Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to grant an additional homestead tax exemption for nonschool levies of up to $50,000 of the assessed value of homestead property owned by classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members. This amendment shall take effect January 1, 2023.”
This amendment would authorize the state Legislature to create a new homestead exemption of up to $50,000 for certain public service employees, according to the League of Women Voters. This includes “classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and members of the Florida National Guard.” The exemption means property owners in these professions can subtract $50,000 from the assessed value of their property, which will reduce their local property tax bills.
County-by-county races: A guide to your local races broken down by county
County-by-County
Baker County
Baker County
Congressional Representative (District 3)
- Kat Cammack (REP)
- Danielle Hawk (DEM)
- Linda S. Brooks (NPA)
Circuit Judge 8th Judicial Circuit Group 12 (Vote for One)
- Sean Brewer
- AuBroncee Martin
School Board District 4 (Vote for One)
- Mandi Canaday
- Michele Hodges
Bradford County:
There are no local races for the general election in Bradford County.
Duval County
State Senator District 4
- Clay Yarborough REP
- Sharmin Smith DEM
State Representative District 16
- Kiyan Michael REP
- Write-in /Voto Escrito
Sheriff Special General Election
- Lakesha Burton DEM
- TK Waters REP
Flagler County
State Representative, District 19
- Paul Renner REP
- Adam Morley DEM
Board of County Commissioners, District 4
- Leann Pennington REP
- Jane Gentile-Youd NPA
School Board, District 2
- Will Furry
- Courtney VandeBunte
ONLY VOTERS WHO RESIDE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF PALM COAST
City of Palm Coast Council Member, District 2
- Theresa Carli Pontieri
- Alan Lowe
City of Palm Coast Council Member, District 4
- Cathy D. Heighter
- Fernando Melendez
ONLY VOTERS WHO RESIDE IN DEER RUN COMMUNITY
Deer Run CDD, Seat 1
- Darrell Broom
- Gregory David Dean
Nassau County
Florida State Senate District 4
- Sharmin Smith (DEM)
- Clay Yarborough (REP)
Florida House of Representatives District 15
- Dean Black (REP)
- Jerry Steckloff (No Party Affiliation) (Write-in)
Putnam County
St. Johns County
State Representative – District 19
- Paul Renner REP
- Adam Morley DEM
District Court of Appeal St. Johns County – District 5
- Jay Cohen
- James A. Edwards
- Brian D. Lambert
- Mary Nardella
- Dan Traver
- Carrie Ann Wozniak
School Board Member – District 1
- Racheal M. Hand
- Beverly Slough N/P
School Board Member – District 3
- Lauren Abell N/P
- Jennifer Collins N/P
City of St. Augustine – Seat 4
- Cynthia Garris N/P
- Bruce Maguire N/P
City of St. Augustine – Seat 5
- Melinda Rakoncay N/P
- Jim Springfield N/P
Election Day FAQ's: What you need to know before heading to the polls
The polls are open on Election Day, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. (local time).
Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.
Time off to vote is subject to the employer, there is no requirement for employers to grant time off to vote for employees.
To find your precinct or polling location, or for the most current information about polling place changes, visit your Supervisor of Elections' website. Contact information is here.
To be eligible to vote you must be:
- A citizen of the United States
- A resident of Florida
- 18 years of age on or before the date of the next general election
- Not adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state, or, if you were adjudicated mentally incapacitated, you have had your rights restored by a court.
- Not convicted of a felony (and not had your civil rights restored)
Whether voting during early voting or on Election Day, you must bring a current and valid photo ID with signature. Any one of the following photo IDs will be accepted:
- Florida driver’s license
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- United States passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center identification
- Neighborhood association identification
- Public assistance identification
- Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06
- Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.
If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.
If you do not bring proper ID, you can still vote a provisional ballot. As long as you are eligible and voted in the proper precinct, your provisional ballot will count provided the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature in your registration record.
How to Vote in Person if Vote-by-Mail Ballot was Requested
A voter who has requested a ballot may still vote in person. The voter should bring the ballot (marked or unmarked) to the polls to turn the ballot in and vote a regular ballot. If the voter does not bring the ballot to the polls for whatever reason, the Supervisor of Elections' office will need to confirm that the ballot has not already been returned and received. If the ballot has not been received, the voter will be allowed to vote a regular ballot. If the ballot has been received, the ballot is deemed cast and the voter to have voted. If the voter believes the office is incorrect for whatever reason, the voter is allowed to vote a provisional ballot.