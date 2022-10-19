County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Florida

Example video title will go here for this video

What you need to know before heading to the polls

There are also three amendements being voted on.

Important dates to keep in mind ahead of Nov. 8 election.

With the 2022 general election approaching, some voters may be wondering how they can cast their vote and who is running in their local elections.

For Florida residents, the deadline for registration was Oct. 11

There are also three amendements being voted on.

Federal Offices United States Senator (1 seat)

Val Demings sailed to victory in the state's Democratic Party primary and will now face off against incumbent Marco Rubio (R), who was first elected in 2010.

Marco Rubio is seeking a third six-year term in the Senate. From West Miami, he was a state representative and former speaker of the Florida House before making his initial run for Senate in 2010.

Val Demings is finishing her second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Raised in Jacksonville, she was a member of the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, serving as the city’s first female police chief from 2007-2011.

Dennis Misigoy is running as the candidate for the Libertarian Party of Florida.

Steven B. Grant and Tuan TQ Nquyen are running as an NPF

United States Representative (All districts)

These races will vary depending on what district you live in.

State Offices in Florida

Governor

Charlie Crist won the Democratic primary election for Governor of Florida on Aug. 23, 2022. He will now face off against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who is running for re-election.

Hector Roos and Carmen Jackie Gimenez are also running.

Attorney General

Incumbent Ashley B. Moody is running in the general election for Attorney General of Florida on November 8, 2022.

Aramis Ayala won the Democratic primary for Attorney General of Florida on August 23, 2022. She now faces off against Moody.

Chief Financial Officer

Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis will face off against Democrat Adam Hattersley. There won't be a primary race.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Nikki Fried is leaving the Florida commissioner of agriculture seat to run for governor. The Democratic candidate is Naomi Blemur. The Republican candidate is Wilton Simpson.

Florida's Supreme Court

Five justices are looking to keep their seat. Voters will be asked the following questions:

Shall Justice John D. Couriel of the Supreme Court be retained in office?

Shall Justice Charles T. Canaday of the Supreme Court be retained in office?

Shall Justice Jamie Grosshans of the Supreme Court be retained in office?

Shall Justice Jorge Labarga of the Supreme Court be retained in office?

Shall Justice Ricky Polston of the Supreme Court be retained in office?

District Court of Appeal

Voters will be asked the following questions:

Shall Judge Ross L. Bilbrey of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

Shall Judge Susan Kelsey of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

Shall Judge Bobby Long of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

Shall Judge Lori S. Rowe of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

Shall Judge Bo Winokur of the First District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1 - “Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2023, to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.”

According to the League of Women Voters, this amendment would allow the Florida Legislature to pass laws that would make improvements intended to protect homes from flood damage exempt from higher assessments. The amendment is in response to the threat to Florida homes from rising sea levels.

It would also exempt flood resistance improvements such as “elevating structures, filling basements, and waterproofing,” as well as improvements “to allow for stormwater runoff, waterproofing basements, installing check valves capable of preventing water backup, and elevating furnaces, heaters, and electrical panels.

Amendment 2 - "Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a method of submitting proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution to electors of the state for approval. This amendment does not affect the ability to revise or amend the State Constitution through citizen initiative, constitutional convention, the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, or legislative joint resolution.”

The League of Women Voters says that this amendment would abolish the CRC, which last convened in 2017-18 and placed eight amendments on the 2018 ballot, several of which bundled different amendments into one question.

A yes vote would eliminate the Constitution Revision Commission, which was created in 1968 and meets every 20 years to consider changes to the state Constitution.

Amendment 3 - “Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature, by general law, to grant an additional homestead tax exemption for nonschool levies of up to $50,000 of the assessed value of homestead property owned by classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members. This amendment shall take effect January 1, 2023.”