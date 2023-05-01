No, mayoral candidate Donna Deegan does not want to defund Jacksonville police

Early voting starts Monday. An ad suggests that Jacksonville mayoral candidate Donna Deegan supports defunding the police.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — By law, election ads have a lot of leeway in terms of what they can say. Statements that are true, taken out of context, or even completely false can often still appear on air.

One local ad you may have seen suggests that Jacksonville mayoral candidate Donna Deegan supports defunding the police.

Deegan and Daniel Davis are both running to be the city's next mayor.

THE QUESTION

Does Donna Deegan want to “defund” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office?

THE SOURCES

Michael Binder, Political Science Professor at the University of North Florida

Comments by Daniel Davis in the recent mayoral debate

Donna Deegan

THE ANSWER

No, Donna Deegan does not want to “defund” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

WHAT WE FOUND

Deegan says she wants to fund more police.

“I have repeatedly said that I am going to fund additional police officers for our city because the data shows we need them. For the number of people, we have in Jacksonville we need extra police officers," said Deegan.

The advertisement shows a violent incident during a Black Lives Matter rally in Jacksonville in 2020. It includes a news story clip saying the group wants to defund police, then a clip of Deegan saying she attended Black Lives Matter protests.

Daniel Davis, her Republican opponent in the mayor’s race, was asked about the ad during a recent debate.

"It’s clearly a message about making your street safer. It’s about defunding the police," said Davis. The ad wasn’t paid by Davis but by the Duval GOP.

“You have to look at what they say, or you look at the people they associate themselves with and know some of the things that are being done here,"said Michael Binder.

Binder says despite what the ad implies, it wouldn’t be possible for a mayor to unilaterally defund JSO.

"As we know here in Jacksonville the city council is responsible for passing a budget, and they need to do that, and it would require at least ten votes for anything like that to happen," said Binder.