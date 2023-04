Duval County early voting starts Monday, May 1

Early voting will take place May 1 through May 14 ahead of the Jacksonville General Election.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting for the Jacksonville General Election will begin on Monday.

Early voting will take place through Sunday, May 14 ahead of the May 16 election. Anyone registered to vote in the state of Florida and living in Duval County may vote at any early voting site during early voting.

In this election, Daniel Davis and Donna Deegan will go head-to-head in a runoff for the next mayor of Jacksonville.

Below you will find a list of early voting locations. Voting hours for those locations are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ARGYLE BRANCH LIBRARY - 7973 Old Middleburg Road South Jacksonville, FL 32222



BEACHES BRANCH LIBRARY - 600 3rd Street Neptune Beach, FL 32266

BRADHAM & BROOKS BRANCH LIBRARY - 1755 Edgewood Avenue West Jacksonville, FL 32208

FSCJ – DEERWOOD CENTER - 9911 Old Baymeadows Road Jacksonville, FL 32256

HIGHLANDS REGIONAL LIBRARY - 1826 Dunn Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32218

JOSEPH LEE COMMUNITY CENTER - 5120 Perry Street Jacksonville, FL 32208

LEGENDS COMMUNITY CENTER - 5130 Soutel Drive Jacksonville, FL 32208

MANDARIN BRANCH LIBRARY - 3330 Kori Road Jacksonville, FL 32257

MURRAY HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH - 4101 College Street Jacksonville, FL 32205

OCEANWAY COMMUNITY CENTER - 12215 Sago Avenue West Jacksonville, FL 32218

PABLO CREEK REGIONAL LIBRARY - 13295 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32246

REGENCY SQUARE BRANCH LIBRARY - 9900 Regency Square Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32225

SAN MARCO BRANCH LIBRARY - 1513 LaSalle Street Jacksonville, FL 32207

SOUTH MANDARIN BRANCH LIBRARY - 12125 San Jose Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32223

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL LIBRARY - 10599 Deerwood Park Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32256

UNIVERSITY PARK BRANCH LIBRARY - 3435 University Boulevard North Jacksonville, FL 32277

WEBB WESCONNETT REGIONAL LIBRARY - 6887 103rd Street Jacksonville, FL 32210