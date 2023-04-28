x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Mayoral candidate forum to air on First Coast News, Channel 4 on May 3

The panel includes Anthony Austin of First Coast News, Kent Justice of WJXT, Melissa Ross of WJCT 89.9 and Nate Monroe of the Florida Times Union
Credit: Vote 2023: Jacksonville Mayoral Candidate Forum
Vote 2023: Jacksonville Mayoral Candidate Forum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is taking a closer look at some of the issues that are most important to our city.

Join us Wednesday night, May 3 at 7 p.m. for 'Vote 2023: Jacksonville Mayoral Candidate Forum' on Channel 12 and simulcast on News4Jax.

 Anthony Austin will be joined by a panel of local journalists to ask the questions that matter most to residents. Kent Justice of News4Jax, Melissa Ross of WJCT 89.9 and Nate Monroe of the Florida Times Union will also be in attendance. 

Democrat Donna Deegan has confirmed she will participate. Republican Daniel Davis has so far, declined.

You can catch it streaming on Firstcoastnews.com and on the First Coast News app.

Credit: Vote 2023: Jacksonville Mayoral Candidate Forum
Vote 2023: Jacksonville Mayoral Candidate Forum

Related Articles

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Former St. Augustine mayor, elder law attorney suspended for misconduct, conflicts of interest

Before You Leave, Check This Out