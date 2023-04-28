Mayoral candidate forum to air on First Coast News, Channel 4 on May 3

The panel includes Anthony Austin of First Coast News, Kent Justice of WJXT, Melissa Ross of WJCT 89.9 and Nate Monroe of the Florida Times Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is taking a closer look at some of the issues that are most important to our city.

Join us Wednesday night, May 3 at 7 p.m. for 'Vote 2023: Jacksonville Mayoral Candidate Forum' on Channel 12 and simulcast on News4Jax.

Anthony Austin will be joined by a panel of local journalists to ask the questions that matter most to residents. Kent Justice of News4Jax, Melissa Ross of WJCT 89.9 and Nate Monroe of the Florida Times Union will also be in attendance.

Democrat Donna Deegan has confirmed she will participate. Republican Daniel Davis has so far, declined.

You can catch it streaming on Firstcoastnews.com and on the First Coast News app.