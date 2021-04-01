District court judge set to make decision in Florida's lawsuit against CDC over halting cruises

Gov. Ron DeSantis first announced the state would be filing suit in April.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's now up to a district judge with the Middle District of Florida to return a decision on the state's motion for a preliminary injunction in its suit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's continued halting of cruises.

Both parties appeared in a Tampa federal courtroom Wednesday to make arguments for their case. While no follow-up hearing has been set, the state is set to file a brief.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced the lawsuit back in April, said the driving force behind it was the impact of the no sail order on Florida's economy and the tens of thousands of Floridians who depend on the cruise industry for work.

"I'm happy to announce that on behalf of the tens of thousands of Floridians whose livelihood depends on the viability of an open cruise industry, today Florida is fighting back," DeSantis said at the time.

The governor also argued the no sail order isn't stopping people from cruising but is rather driving them to other places like the Bahamas to take their vacations.

"Instead of flying to Miami, spending money to stay in our hotels, spending money to eat in our restaurants before they get on the ship, they're going to fly to the Bahamas," DeSantis explained. ".. and they're going to get on the ships from the Bahamas and they're going to spend the money in the Bahamas."

According to Attorney General Ashley Moody, cruising is an $8 billion industry for the state and the halting of cruise ships is keeping those funds at bay.

The lawsuit comes as DeSantis signed a law banning companies from requiring people to show proof of inoculations in Florida, most commonly known as "vaccine passports."

But the decision has the governor at odds with some cruise line companies and the latest guidance from the CDC asking for cruise lines to show that 98 percent of the crew and 95 percent of passengers are vaccinated.

The guidance would allow cruise ships to sail as early as July.

According to research from the Cruise Lines International Association, 85 percent of passengers say they've already started the vaccination process or are planning on getting vaccinated. Another 10 percent say they would get vaccinated just to get on a cruise even if they didn't intend to.

No timeline was provided for when District Judge Steven Merryday will finalize his decision.

You can read the state's lawsuit in its entirety here.