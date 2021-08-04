Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Miami

It's not clear what the news conference will be about but you can watch it here live starting at 11:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Miami on Thursday.

At this time, it's not clear what the news conference will be about but you can watch it here live starting at 11:30 a.m.

DeSantis spoke in Tallahassee Wednesday following Sunday's suggestion by 60 Minutes that the governor gave preferential treatment to Publix for the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The governor doubled down on his statements that the assertions made in CBS' 60 Minutes report were false and malicious, calling the piece a “ridiculous smear narrative" Wednesday at the state Capitol.

DeSantis said his answers were edited out of the 60 Minutes piece in an effort to "further a narrative” and “hide the facts."

He held strong in his denial that Publix was ever given an exclusive deal in Florida, explaining that CVS and Walgreen's were actually distributing COVID-19 vaccines in the state before Publix.

DeSantis also received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine, his office confirmed Wednesday.

He did so out of the public eye even as governors elsewhere across the political spectrum have been vaccinated publicly to reassure Americans that the shots are safe.