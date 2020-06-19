Who's who? RNC Host Committee includes politicians, doctor, pastor, business leaders

Organized with less than 70 days, the group faces fundraising and planning goals on a deadline.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some of the state’s highest ranking Republicans, members of the business community, even a doctor and a religious leader find themselves connected with two months to go before the Republican National Convention.

The committee is co-chaired by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and lobbyist Brian Ballard who was Florida's Chairman of Trump Victory in 2016.

Congressmen John Rutherford and Col. Michael Waltz are also on the team, followed by a delegation of Florida representatives and senators including the incoming Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, who spoke with the On Your Side team via Zoom Friday.

“It’s going to highlight the state of Florida. It’s going to let people from all around the world see that we are open for business and we can do that in a safe and responsible fashion," Simpson said.

Simpson is joined by nearly a dozen business leaders with local, state, even national ties.

Former Florida Attorney General is one of the three women on the committee, Pam Bondi. Medical doctor Leon Haley Jr. and The Potter House’s ministries bishop Vaughn McLaughlin are also on board.

Simpson said when it comes to COVID-19 and protocols — he trusts the committee will make the right calls for safety.

“Things that will be necessary and I think that will be the main focus and again I think it’s a great honor to have it in Florida,” Simpson said.

Here is the complete list of members with their current roles:

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry

Brian Ballard -- Founder of Ballard Group

John Rutherford -- Member of the United States House of Representatives

Colonel Michael Waltz -- Member of the United States House of Representatives

Bill Galvano -- President of the Florida Senate

Jose Oliva -- Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives

Wilton Simpson -- Florida Senate President Designate

Chris Sprowls -- Florida House of Representatives Speaker Designate

Rob Bradley -- Florida Senate Appropriations Chair

Travis Cummings -- Florida House of Representatives Appropriations Chair

Fernando Acosta-Rua -- President & Chief Executive Officer of Pet Paradise

Andy Allen -- Founder of Corner Lot Properties

Max Alvarez -- Founder of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors

John Baker -- Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings, Inc.

Pam Bondi -- Former Florida Attorney General and Chair of Ballard Partners Corporate Regulatory Compliance

Ed Burr -- President and CEO of GreenPointe Holdings, LLC

Robert Coker -- Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, of U.S. Sugar

Michael Corrigan -- President and CEO of Visit Jacksonville

J. David -- President of J.B. Coxwell Contracting

Jodi Coxwell -- President of J.B. Coxwell Contracting

Daniel Davis -- President and CEO of JAX Chamber

Carol Dover -- President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association

Nat Ford -- Chief Executive Officer of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority

Josh Garrison -- President of Miranda Contracting

Leon L. Haley Jr., M.D. -- Vice President for Health Affairs, University of Florida; Dean, College of Medicine - Jacksonville; CEO, UF Health Jacksonville

Bishop Vaughn McLaughin -- Founder and Senior Pastor of the Potter's House International Ministries

Rick Morales -- President of Morales Construction Co.

Tom Petway -- Jacksonville Business and Civic Leader

Ty Petway -- Chief Executive Officer of US Assure

John Rood -- Founder of The Vestcor Companies

Kent Stermon -- Chief Operating Officer of Total Military Management

Aundra Wallace -- President of JAXUSA Partnership