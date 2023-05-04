New attack ad targets Deegan in race for Jacksonville's next mayor

The ad insinuates Donna Deegan supports defunding the police, but it does not outright say she does.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — **Editor's Note: Donna Deegan is a former anchor at First Coast News. Her former role, and her husband's current role as Chief Meteorologist has no impact on our election coverage.

With only two people now in the race for Jacksonville’s mayor, a new negative ad has hit the airwaves.

It attacks Donna Deegan, while showing clips of violent incidents during Black Lives Matter rallies in Jacksonville in 2020.

Deegan is seen in the ad, stating she attended the rallies.

The ad does not mention that Jaguars players, Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams also attended the rallies. Daniel Davis was asked by First Coast News if he believes they were also in the wrong.

His response is as follows:

"You’ll have to speak with them about their role. What is wrong, is my opponent talking out of both sides of her mouth. TK Waters was elected by the people of this City and she’s proposing he co-sheriff with an activist review board. That won’t make our city safer."

The ad also insinuates Deegan supports defunding the police, but it does not outright say she does. The language pits her against law enforcement, which she says is not the case.

"While I do believe police have a very dangerous job and I believe we need more officers on the streets, and will fund those, I also believe that Black mamas shouldn't have to worry every time their kids step out of the house," Deegan says in a video posted on Twitter.

Daniels also weighed in.