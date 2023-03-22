Jacksonville mayoral candidates preparing for runoff in May

Both mayoral candidates used the morning after the election to create campaign strategies for the general election in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daniel Davis and Donna Deegan will go head-to-head in a runoff for the next mayor of Jacksonville on May 16 after no candidate received 50% of the vote on March 21.

The day after the election, during interviews with both Daniel Davis and Donna Deegan, each candidate thanked voters for their support but warned that the work is not done yet. Both mayoral candidates used the morning after the election to create campaign strategies for the general election in May.

Deegan met with her campaign team Wednesday, she says she’s ready to hit the ground running between now and the May election.

“We’re going to stay in the neighborhoods, talking and listening to people. We’re going to make sure we’re getting our message out, eyeball to eyeball with the communities. But we’re also going to work heavily on turnout," Deegan, democratic candidate for Jacksonville mayor, said.

Only 25% of registered voters cast a ballot during the election a number that Deegan wants to increase.

“It was disappointing to me personally, as much as I was grateful for the people who came, to see that a quarter of the folks get to decide the future of Jacksonville, it’s just not enough," Deegan said.

Improving voter turnout is also a goal for Davis.

“We always want more folks to be involved in their community and se we’re going to encourage that the next time that we have to speak to the voters and hopefully we get more to come out and vote," said Davis, Republican candidate for Jacksonville mayor.

Less than 24 hours after the results came in, Davis is already scheduling campaign events.

He says he will continue efforts to meet with voters.

“It was a late night, and an early morning we're already back at it and talking to the voters, there’s a stark contrast between the two candidates and we want to make sure we get that message out to the citizens," Davis.

Both candidates gave a message for voters.

“I want to continue to build on that relationship that I have with this community. I think people know that I have Jacksonville’s best interests in heart, I love this city so much, and I just want to get everyone out to vote in this next election," Deegan said.

“People expect their government to keep them safe, that’s what we’re going to do when we’re elected. We’re going to put more officers on the street. We’re going to partner with our sheriff to make sure that Jacksonville is a safer place," Davis said.