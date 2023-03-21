'Thrilled': Donna Deegan reacts to Jacksonville mayoral election results

Donna Deegan said her boots-on-the-ground approach to campaigning door-to-door worked and she has no plans to stop before the next election.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two candidates are headed to a runoff race in the Jacksonville mayoral election – Donna Deegan and Daniel Davis are battling for the seat at city hall.

Deegan earned 39 percent of the vote, and Davis 25 percent. Neither got the 50 percent needed to secure the election.

Deegan is thrilled. She said it’s clear from Tuesday night’s results that Jacksonville wants a mayor who involves the people in city government and listens. Deegan’s looking forward to continuing to get voters to the polls for her.

Deegan said her boots-on-the-ground approach to campaigning door-to-door worked, and she has no plans to stop before the next election.

She’ll focus on turnout in the next seven weeks, making sure voters are informed about when election day is and where they can cast a ballot.

Deegan said even though she polled well in the court of public opinion, she didn’t let it make her overconfident.

“You never know if the polls are right until people actually turn out and vote,” Deegan said. “So I’m thrilled to see the result, and I think it’s the result of 16 months of really making connections in the neighborhoods and talking to people and listening, and I hope we can get even more people in the vote.”

One thing she felt hurt her Republican opponents – negative attack ads that aired early on.

She said while she may become the target of attacks in the coming weeks, she won’t engage in that kind of campaigning.

“We were outspent ten to one with so much negative on the other side, but what happened? We ended up winning this round by double digits,” Deegan said. “I think what that says to me is that people are ready for something positive. They’re ready for a positive vision and somebody who will get things done for this city, not just for themselves.”