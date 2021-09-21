Councilman Dennis proposes reducing city council size, moving spring elections in Jacksonville

Each bill, if approved by the city council, will go to the voters for final approval on the special election set to be held on Feb. 22, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis introduced two bills, both addressing municipal elections in the city.

Each bill, if approved by the city council, will go to the voters for final approval on the special election set to be held on Feb. 22, 2022.

The first of the two bills, Eliminating Excess Elections, will align the spring election with the gubernatorial election.

This would mean that the elections for Jacksonville's mayor, sheriff, council members, supervisor of elections, tax collector and property appraiser would be held in the same fall election as the gubernatorial election.

The terms of the positions would not be affected with the exception of those elected in 2027 as the bill would take effect in 2030.

Dennis says by making the move, the city will save about $4 million of taxpayer money.

The second bill, Government Reduction Bill, would reduce the size of the Jacksonville City Council to 14 members instead of 19 members, eliminating five at-large seats in the process. If passed, Dennis says this would save the city about $885,000 of taxpayer money each year.

“It is my goal to give the opportunity to help eliminate government waste by cutting the size of government and save taxpayers millions of dollars,” Dennis said.

If approved by voters, the bills would go into effect in 2030.