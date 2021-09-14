City leaders meet to discuss how to protect children from retention ponds

While city-owned ponds have a natural five-foot barrier, part of the meeting focused on how to get property owners to do the same thing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city leaders are holding a meeting on the retention pond safety campaign.

The meeting is a roundtable with city leaders hoping to come up with ideas to make retention ponds safer for children.

Between April and July, three children died in retention ponds in the City of Jacksonville. Mohamad Nour, 5, died in April. Four-year-old Gavin Douyon died in May, and on Monday, a four-year-old girl died in a pond in an Argyle Forest neighborhood.

In March, a teenager died in a retention pond on the UNF campus.

In the wake of the tragedies, city leaders pitched several ideas on how to keep children away from the ponds. One popular idea is to have natural barriers around retention ponds to prevent children from reaching them.

In June, just one day after the latest retention pond death, Mayor Lenny Curry ordered city crews to stop mowing within five feet of city-owned ponds. While some saw it as a step forward, the city owns only a small minority of the ponds.

"After these tragedies, we encourage those owners to take precautions," a city spokesperson said in June.

That is a controversy that city leaders discussed Tuesday on how to get property owners to create the natural buffers. One developer suggested the city show require HOAs to own and maintain all ponds in their neighborhoods.

A local developer says one problem is that many of these retention ponds end up being owned my individuals after the development is done, which will make implementing policies difficult.



He suggests the cities change that, for example by requiring HOAs to own and maintain ponds pic.twitter.com/TCGj7xKuhh — Haley Harrison (@HaleyHarrisonTV) September 14, 2021

Another issue brought up during Tuesday's meeting was how to protect children with autism from the dangers of retention ponds. Among the suggestions was from President/CEO of Making Strides for Autism Inc. Carrence Bass, who said the city should partner with local businesses that could provide specialized swim lessons for children with autism.

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene suggested that parents could also help by coming up with an emergency plan for their children. This includes letting neighbors know their children should never be outside alone.

Superintendent Greene says she encourages families with autistic children to make an emergency plan. She adds that it starts with getting neighbors involved — make sure they know who their child is so they know they should not be wandering alone. — Haley Harrison (@HaleyHarrisonTV) September 14, 2021