Clay County: Here are your election results

Two County Commissioner seats were up for grabs, as well as two school board seats and a Judge race.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night.

The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.

Here are the results:

County Commission seats

Alexandra Compere (R) won with 71% of the votes in the Clay Board of County Commission race in Dist. 2 for the GOP. In total there were about 3,094 votes placed for this race.

Betsy Sistrunk Condon (R) won with 65% of the votes in the Clay Board of County Commission race for Distruct 4 for the GOP. There was about 7,844 votes cast in this race.

School board

Erin Skipper won the Clay County School Board District 1 race with 55% of the votes, totaling around 21,673.

Ashley Hutchings Gilhousen won the Clay Co. School Board Dist. 5 race with 69% of the votes totaling 26,903.

Judge

Raymond Edward Forbess won the Clay Co. Court Judge race for Group 1 with 51% of the votes, totaling 19,933

In addition, there are several Clay Soil and Water Conservation District Seat races and various CCD seats. 

More information > clayelections.gov

