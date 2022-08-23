TK Waters, Lakesha Burton headed to runoff in Jacksonville Sheriff's race

The regular city elections are held March 21, 2023, with a runoff in May if there is no clear winner.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race is headed for a November runoff between TK Waters and Lakesha Burton.

Neither candidate received a clear majority of votes in a unitary race requiring more than 50 percent plus one to win outright.

The first Black woman to run for sheriff, Burton, a Democrat, worked at JSO for 22 years and ran the Police Athletic League. Waters, a Republican, served as the former chief of investigations for 31 years, and ran with the support of former Sheriff Mike Williams.

Because this is a special election to replace Williams, whoever wins in November will have to brace for still another race.