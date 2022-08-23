Tyrona Clark-Murray, Reggie Gaffney Jr win Jacksonville City Council special elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The resignations of City Council members Reggie Gaffney (formerly District 7) and Garrett Dennis (formerly District 9) created two council seats that are now filled after a special election on the Aug. 23 ballot.
Reggie Gaffney and Dennis previously announced they are running for state Legislature.
Tyrona Clark-Murray (D) won District 9 with approximately 53% of the vote, with Danny Grabill (R) coming in at 30%.
Reggie Gaffney Jr (D) won District 7 with 39% of the vote and will now following in his father's footsteps to represent the district. Charles Barr (R) trailed with 21% of the vote.
The two winners will serve out the remainder of the term until running again next spring.
